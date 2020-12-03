뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Answers Whether He Ever Gets Sick of People Saying How Good-looking He Is
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.03 11:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Answers Whether He Ever Gets Sick of People Saying How Good-looking He Is
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo shared whether he ever gets sick of people telling him how handsome he looks.

On December 2, an online press conference for an upcoming webtoon-based drama 'True Beauty' was held.
Cha Eun-wooDuring the press conference, Cha Eun-woo talked about playing his character 'Soo-ho'. 

'Soo-ho' is a "flawless" character who not only is good-looking, but also amazing at sports and studying. 

Cha Eun-woo said, "As Soo-ho is such a perfect character who is just cool in every way, it would be a lie to say I didn't feel any pressure playing him." 

He continued, "Well, I believe there is something we can show in a drama that wasn't possible in a webtoon. Soo-ho was certainly able to express himself more in a drama." 
Cha Eun-wooThen, Cha Eun-woo was asked, "There are a lot of similarities between you and Soo-ho, including the appearance. Do you ever get sick of hearing people say that you are good-looking?" 

Cha Eun-woo shyly laughed and responded, "I'm very thankful that so many people think like that about me." 

He added with a smile, "I am not very sick of it, and don't think I'll ever get sick of hearing that." 
Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, the first episode of 'True Beauty' is scheduled to be broadcast on December 9 at 10:30PM KST. 

(Credit= tvN True Beauty) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.