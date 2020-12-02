[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Mentions His Dance Skills as Well as TAEMIN & JIMIN's Dance Skills

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI talked about his dance skills as well as his good friends boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN and another boy group BTS' member JIMIN's.On November 30, YouTube channel 1theK Originals shared a video of KAI.In this video, KAI was seen looking through different online posts about him.While doing so, he came across one post titled, "Who I think the top 3 male K-pop dancers are" posted on a popular online community.When he clicked on the post, it said, "Those are TAEMIN, JIMIN and KAI."As KAI read this, KAI said, "Ah, yes. TAEMIN is a great dancer. JIMIN's dance is incredible as well."He laughingly continued, "KAI... He is just... Wow."Then he added, "You know what's surprising? These guys are friends with each other."As he was about to move on to the next post, one production staff asked him which of the three he thinks is the best dancer.KAI answered with a smile, "We're all good."(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, Mnet)(SBS Star)