뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Mentions His Dance Skills as Well as TAEMIN & JIMIN's Dance Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Mentions His Dance Skills as Well as TAEMIN & JIMIN's Dance Skills

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Mentions His Dance Skills as Well as TAEMIN & JIMIN's Dance Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.02 18:13 Updated 2020.12.02 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Mentions His Dance Skills as Well as TAEMIN & JIMINs Dance Skills
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI talked about his dance skills as well as his good friends boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN and another boy group BTS' member JIMIN's. 

On November 30, YouTube channel 1theK Originals shared a video of KAI. 

In this video, KAI was seen looking through different online posts about him. 
KAIWhile doing so, he came across one post titled, "Who I think the top 3 male K-pop dancers are" posted on a popular online community. 

When he clicked on the post, it said, "Those are TAEMIN, JIMIN and KAI." 

As KAI read this, KAI said, "Ah, yes. TAEMIN is a great dancer. JIMIN's dance is incredible as well." 

He laughingly continued, "KAI... He is just... Wow." 

Then he added, "You know what's surprising? These guys are friends with each other."
KAIAs he was about to move on to the next post, one production staff asked him which of the three he thinks is the best dancer. 

KAI answered with a smile, "We're all good." 
 

(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, Mnet)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.