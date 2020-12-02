[SBS Star] One Famous Chinese Idol Writes a Song for BLACKPINK JENNIE

On November 30, Ye Ziming took to his Weibo account and shared a lyrics video of his song called 'JENNIE'.
Along with the video, he wrote, "My lifestyle: If hungry I eat, if sleepy I sleep, if love I show. Best wishes @jennierubyjane," revealing that the song was dedicated to BLACKPINK JENNIE.
While some find his idea of sharing his feelings for JENNIE through a song, others doubted his intention and accused him of trying to attract the public's attention by making a song about the K-pop star.
Although his true intention behind this project is still unclear, the 'JENNIE' song has been a hot topic in various online communities both in China and Korea.
(Credit= Weibo, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)
(SBS Star)