[SBS Star] KEY Tells a Hilarious Thing that Happened When YERI Came to Visit Him in the Military
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.02 16:30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KEY Tells a Hilarious Thing that Happened When YERI Came to Visit Him in the Military
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY shared a hilarious story about girl group Red Velvet's member YERI. 

On November 30, a new video was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel. 

The video was of YERI interviewing her good friend KEY. 
KEY and YERIDuring the interview, YERI asked KEY, "Do you remember the time when I went to visit you in the military? How did you feel about the visit?" 

KEY answered, "Of course, I remember. I especially can't forget it, because you came with heels on. I mean, I was at the Seoul National Cemetery then. How did you even think of wearing heels?" 

YERI laughed and responded, "I was wearing heels, as I went to see you right after an event. It wasn't because I wanted to, okay?"
KEY and YERIKEY commented, "She couldn't walk properly there, so I had to hold onto her the entire time she was with me. Can you believe that?" 

Then, KEY got up and demonstrated what happened on that day. 

After sitting back down on his seat, he shook his head side to side and continued, "She was seriously unbelievable." 
 

(Credit= '덤덤 스튜디오 / DUM DUM STUDIO' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
