[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Is Playing the Role of a Magician in His New Project?

Actor Ji Chang Wook is considering to join new series as a magician.On December 1, news outlet Sports World reported that Ji Chang Wook may be joining Netflix's new original series 'Annarasumanara'.'Annarasumanara' will be made based on a popular webtoon of the same name by webtoonist Ha Il-kwon.It tells the story of a girl who gives up on her dream of becoming a magician as she struggles with her life.One day, she meets a mysterious but also immature magician named Lee Eul, who lives at an abandoned theme park.The report stated that Ji Chang Wook was offered to play the role of Lee Eul.Following the report, Ji Chang Wook's management agency Glorious Entertainment confirmed the news.Glorious Entertainment stated, "It is true that Ji Chang Wook was offered to join 'Annarasumanara' as Lee Eul."The agency continued, "Ji Chang Wook is still going over the script for 'Annarasumanara' at the moment."(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram)(SBS Star)