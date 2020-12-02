뉴스
[SBS Star] EVERGLOW YIREN & SIHYEON Test Positive for COVID-19
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.02 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EVERGLOW YIREN & SIHYEON Test Positive for COVID-19
YIREN and SIHYEON of K-pop girl group EVERGLOW tested positive for COVID-19. 

On December 1, EVERGLOW's management agency YUA HUA Entertainment shared news regarding YIREN and SIHYEON. 
YIREN and SIHYEONThe agency said, "YIREN recently found out that her acquaintance tested positive for COVID-19. After discovering this, she went to get tested for the virus." 

They continued, "As it was confirmed that YIREN contracted COVID-19, all members of EVERGLOW went to get tested for it since they all live together." 

They went on, "It turned out that SIHYEON also got the virus, while the other four members tested negative. We will follow the guidelines by the government from now on. We apologize for causing everyone concern." 
YIREN and SIHYEONSince EVERGLOW made an appearance on KBS' music show 'You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook' not too long ago, the host You Hee-yeol, guests and production staff are all to get tested soon as well. 

On this day of the recording, boy group TEEN TOP, singers GUMMY, Ju Hyun-mi and Kim Hyun-chul joined 'You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook'. 
YIREN and SIHYEON(Credit= 'official_everglow' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.