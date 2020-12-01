[SBS Star] "I Love You, Unnie!" Park Min Young Sends a Snack Truck to gugudan SEJEONG

Actress Park Min Young made SEJEONG of K-pop girl group gugudan smile with a special gift.On November 29, SEJEONG updated her Instagram with some new photos.In the photos, SEJEONG posed in front of a snack truck sent by Park Min Young.On this snack truck, it said, "I give my full support to my lovely sister SEJEONG and the team of 'The Uncanny Counter'. From Park Min Young."There was also a photo of SEJEONG holding a small photo card next to her.Under this post, SEJEONG wrote, "What? You completely took me by surprise, unnie! You are the best. Thank you. I love you!"It seemed like Park Min Young wanted to show her support to SEJEONG and her current drama 'The Uncanny Counter'.SEJEONG and Park Min Young met while shooting Netflix's original show 'BUSTED!' together.Their ongoing friendship is melting the hearts of many fans across the globe.(Credit= 'clean_0828' 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)