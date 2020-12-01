[SBS Star] Byul Expresses Her Love to HAHA Celebrating Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

Singer Byul shared a heartwarming message to her husband HAHA in celebration of their wedding anniversary.On November 30, Byul took to her personal Instagram account to share photos of the couple.In the photos, HAHA and Byul are seen hilariously taking selfies with various filters on.Along with the photos, Byul left a sweet message to her husband.She wrote, "Our eighth wedding anniversary. It will be a night at home this year."She continued, "After putting the kids to sleep today, the two of us can cozy up and snack while watching Netflix together for the first time in a while. Congratulations on our wedding anniversary, honey."After tagging HAHA's Instagram account, Byul wrapped up her message, saying, "You're doing amazing. Let's cheer up, and let's continue to live well together while comforting each other like we always do. Thank you."HAHA and Byul tied the knot in 2012, and welcomed their first son Dream in 2013, their second son Soul in 2017, and their first daughter Song in 2019.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Yonhap News Agency, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)