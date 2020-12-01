[SBS Star] "I Have to Eat Snacks Though" IU Has No Time to Eat a Proper Meal Even Though She Has Gastritis

K-pop artist IU shared that she eats snacks as a meal even though she has gastritis.On November 26, IU updated her YouTube channel with a new video.The video was a behind-the-scenes footage of IU singing 'Love poem' at a studio.During the break, IU was seen having a snack while squatting down in the corner.She pulled a sad face and said, "I actually shouldn't have any flour-based food right now."When asked why, she said, "I have gastritis, so my stomach hurts when I eat that sort of stuff. I can't digest it well either."She continued, "I once just had a biscuit, but I had a terrible stomach pain afterwards. But I can't help but fill my stomach with snacks during filming."She went on, "It's the easiest thing to have on set, because I have no time to have a proper meal. So, snacking is something very hard to avoid."IU smiled and cutely complained to the staff listening to her, "You have to go, 'Awww' at a time like this."Then, she laughed and reassured those watching the video that she was okay.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)