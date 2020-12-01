뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: An So Hee Sheds Tears While Talking About the Time as Wonder Girls with SUNMI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: An So Hee Sheds Tears While Talking About the Time as Wonder Girls with SUNMI

[SBS Star] VIDEO: An So Hee Sheds Tears While Talking About the Time as Wonder Girls with SUNMI

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.01 15:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: An So Hee Sheds Tears While Talking About the Time as Wonder Girls with SUNMI
An So Hee, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, was spotted tearing up as she discussed the time as Wonder Girls with soloist SUNMI. 

On November 27, An So Hee updated a new video on her YouTube. 

The video showed An So Hee having a meal at a restaurant with SUNMI. 
An So Hee and SUNMIDuring their meal, SUNMI mentioned the time when they were both part of Wonder Girls. 

SUNMI said, "I remember you were the fastest learner out of us when it came to dance." 

She continued, "Do you remember when we were trying to dance to 'Kissing You' by Girls' Generation?' 

She went on, "We said we were going to pay fine if we got the dance moves wrong, and everyone except me got them wrong." 

Upon hearing this, SUNMI and An So Hee laughed for ages. 
An So Hee and SUNMIThen, SUNMI said, "I still can't forget the day the long message that you wrote me when I was heading back to Korea from the States." 

She resumed, "I worried about you so much after receiving that, because you weren't the kind of person who would say those things. I feel like we were just really important to each other at that time." 

An So Hee teared up while listening to SUNMI and commented, "It's your first time talking about this. It takes me back to the time when we were Wonder Girls. It's making my eyes watery." 
 

Back in February 2007, An So Hee and SUNMI made debut as Wonder Girls. 

About three years later in the beginning of 2010 though, SUNMI temporarily left Wonder Girls to focus on her studies.

Some time after that, An So Hee left Wonder Girls for good, stating that she wants to pursue a career in acting.

Then the group officially announced disbandment in 2017.

(Credit= 'wondergirlsworld' Facebook, '안소희' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.