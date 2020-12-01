[SBS Star] VIDEO: An So Hee Sheds Tears While Talking About the Time as Wonder Girls with SUNMI

An So Hee, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, was spotted tearing up as she discussed the time as Wonder Girls with soloist SUNMI.On November 27, An So Hee updated a new video on her YouTube.The video showed An So Hee having a meal at a restaurant with SUNMI.During their meal, SUNMI mentioned the time when they were both part of Wonder Girls.SUNMI said, "I remember you were the fastest learner out of us when it came to dance."She continued, "Do you remember when we were trying to dance to 'Kissing You' by Girls' Generation?'She went on, "We said we were going to pay fine if we got the dance moves wrong, and everyone except me got them wrong."Upon hearing this, SUNMI and An So Hee laughed for ages.Then, SUNMI said, "I still can't forget the day the long message that you wrote me when I was heading back to Korea from the States."She resumed, "I worried about you so much after receiving that, because you weren't the kind of person who would say those things. I feel like we were just really important to each other at that time."An So Hee teared up while listening to SUNMI and commented, "It's your first time talking about this. It takes me back to the time when we were Wonder Girls. It's making my eyes watery."Back in February 2007, An So Hee and SUNMI made debut as Wonder Girls.About three years later in the beginning of 2010 though, SUNMI temporarily left Wonder Girls to focus on her studies.Some time after that, An So Hee left Wonder Girls for good, stating that she wants to pursue a career in acting.Then the group officially announced disbandment in 2017.(Credit= 'wondergirlsworld' Facebook, '안소희' YouTube)(SBS Star)