뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] UP10TION Kogyeol Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bitto
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] UP10TION Kogyeol Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bitto

[SBS Star] UP10TION Kogyeol Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bitto

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.01 14:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] UP10TION Kogyeol Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bitto
K-pop boy group UP10TION's member Kogyeol also tested positive for COVID-19 after his fellow member Bitto.

On November 30, all members of UP10TION underwent their COVID-19 tests after Bitto's test results came out positive on the day.

Then on December 1, UP10TION's management agency TOP Media made an announcement regarding the members' test results.
UP10TIONTOP Media's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is TOP Media.

After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19 on November 30, anyone with any possibility of contact, including all UP10TION members and staff members were tested for COVID-19.

Our agency's artists who did not cross paths or were not in direct contact (with Bitto) were also tested in the case of secondary contact.

On the morning of December 1, the test results revealed that Kogyeol tested positive, while Kuhn, Gyujin, Hwanhee, Sunyoul, and Xiao tested negative.

Although they tested negative, the members and their staff will self-quarantine for two weeks as they were in close contact (with Bitto and Kogyeol).

UP10TION's stylists and hair/make-up artists all tested negative, and the agency's employees, staff members, and other artists besides UP10TION have all tested negative.

However, there are two staff members whose test results have not come out yet.

If we find any issues with the results, we will take follow-up measures and begin additional contact tracing.

As Kogyeol has tested positive, he will follow the instructions of health authorities.

The agency will also look into the members' paths once more, and check for any other staff members with potential chance of infection.

Our agency will also strictly abide by the preventative follow-up measures instructed by the government, and do our best in maintaining sanitation to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.

We sincerely apologize for causing concerns.
UP10TION(Credit= TOP Media)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.