[SBS Star] UP10TION Kogyeol Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Bitto

K-pop boy group UP10TION's member Kogyeol also tested positive for COVID-19 after his fellow member Bitto.On November 30, all members of UP10TION underwent their COVID-19 tests after Bitto's test results came out positive on the day.Then on December 1, UP10TION's management agency TOP Media made an announcement regarding the members' test results.TOP Media's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is TOP Media.After UP10TION's Bitto tested positive for COVID-19 on November 30, anyone with any possibility of contact, including all UP10TION members and staff members were tested for COVID-19.Our agency's artists who did not cross paths or were not in direct contact (with Bitto) were also tested in the case of secondary contact.On the morning of December 1, the test results revealed that Kogyeol tested positive, while Kuhn, Gyujin, Hwanhee, Sunyoul, and Xiao tested negative.Although they tested negative, the members and their staff will self-quarantine for two weeks as they were in close contact (with Bitto and Kogyeol).UP10TION's stylists and hair/make-up artists all tested negative, and the agency's employees, staff members, and other artists besides UP10TION have all tested negative.However, there are two staff members whose test results have not come out yet.If we find any issues with the results, we will take follow-up measures and begin additional contact tracing.As Kogyeol has tested positive, he will follow the instructions of health authorities.The agency will also look into the members' paths once more, and check for any other staff members with potential chance of infection.Our agency will also strictly abide by the preventative follow-up measures instructed by the government, and do our best in maintaining sanitation to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.We sincerely apologize for causing concerns.