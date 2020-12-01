[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Cannot Stop Crying While Reading Heartfelt Letters from Fans

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO was seen crying while reading fans' letters.On November 30, KAI went live on NAVER V LIVE right before the release of his first solo mini album with the title track, 'Mmmh'.During the live broadcast, the staff handed KAI letters from fans, which they wrote to congratulate him on his solo debut.In one of the letters, a fan wrote, "I've been your fan for about eight years, and have been waiting for this moment to arrive for ages. I'm so happy and nervous about your solo debut."The fan continued, "When I first started liking you, I was a high school student. Then, I became a college student, and now I work. During these years, you always shone like the star, and you still shine like one."She went on, "I'm thankful that I can still cheer for you and your performance. You make me happy, and this is something that I would like to tell you, 'Thank you for being 'KAI'.'"She added, "Congratulations on your fresh new start. I hope you will keep performing for long, because I know how much you love that. I'll be with you as your fan for as long as I can."After reading this letter, KAI could not speak for ages as he teared up.Some time later, he said, "Thank you. I'm here all thanks to you guys. I feel so grateful for your love and support."Then, KAI read the next letter which started off like this, "I'm in my last year in high school. My happiest moment of the year was when you appeared on 'I Live Alone'. To watch an hour of the show, I studied all day and night the previous day."She resumed, "I'm thrilled that your solo track is going to be out before the national college entrance exam, as that means I can listen to it on the day. It'll give me good energy for the exam."She carried on, "When studying stresses me out, I watch your performance videos. They make me smile. Thank you for giving me happiness during a tough time like this. Wish me luck on my upcoming exam, oppa!"Since KAI was already in tears from the last letter, he could not stop crying as he was reading this one.KAI sobbed for minutes afterwards and commented, "Currently, there are about 900,000 people watching me. I can't believe that I'm crying basically in front of that many people. I'm sorry for crying."After that, he wrapped up the live broadcast by saying, "I don't think there is time for me to read more letters today. Sorry. I'm going to have to end the broadcast now, because it's almost the release time. Thank you for tuning in. Bye, everybody."(Credit= 'EXO' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)