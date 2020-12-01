[SBS Star] BTS Soars Onto Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 with a Korean Song 'Life Goes On'

K-pop boy group BTS' latest Korean song 'Life Goes On' launched as historic No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.On December 1, Billboard revealed Hot 100 top 10 of the week.On the chart, it said BTS' 'Life Goes On' achieved No. 1 on the chart.Previously in September and October, BTS made their historic No. 1 debut on the chart with 'Dynamite' and 'Savage Love - BTS Remix'.However, 'Dynamite' and 'Savage Love Remix' were mostly in sung in English.'Life Goes On' is the first Hot 100 No. 1 in the chart's 62-year history sung predominantly sung in Korean.According to Billboard, BTS is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on Hot 100.Another surprising fact was that 'Dynamite' had peaked at the No. 3 spot on this week's chart.Following the release of the weekly chart, BTS took to Twitter to express the deepest gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) around the world.Along with a screenshot of the chart, the members of BTS wrote, "Thank you so much for bringing us here, ARMY. We'll promise to return your love and support with greater music."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'billboardcharts' Twitter)(SBS Star)