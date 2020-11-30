[SBS Star] DARA Made MINO Pay for Her Food at a Convenience Store When She Was Not with Him?

K-pop artist DARA got MINO of boy group WINNER to pay for her food at a convenience store when she was not with him.On November 28, DARA updated her Instagram with a hilarious post.In the first two photos, DARA was posing for a selfie with some food on a table in front of a convenience store.The next photo showed what DARA was eating; instant versions of rice black bean sauce and dumplings.Under the photos, DARA wrote, "I went to a television station for the first time in a while. There, I decided to have some convenience store food."She went on, "The owner of the convenience store wasn't there when I bought these, so I was asked to leave my name on their list to pay later."She playfully continued, "Instead of my name though, I wrote MINO's name. It was a lovely meal. Thank you, MINO."She added, "Well, I'm not planning on going to that television station for a while, so I had no choice. Sorry!"DARA and MINO are under the same management agency YG Entertainment, and are known to be close friends.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)