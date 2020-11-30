뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Denies Rumors of Him Leaving '2 Days & 1 Night'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Denies Rumors of Him Leaving '2 Days & 1 Night'

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Denies Rumors of Him Leaving '2 Days & 1 Night'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.30 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Denies Rumors of Him Leaving 2 Days & 1 Night
Actor Kim Seon Ho clarified rumors about him leaving '2 Days & 1 Night' his following his skyrocketing popularity.

On November 29 episode of KBS' variety show '2 Days & 1 Night', the cast members teased Kim Seon Ho about his recent popularity following the massive success of his ongoing drama 'Start-up'.
2 Days & 1 NightKim Seon Ho humbly explained, "Its all thanks to our lead actors (Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk). I think their support helped a lot."

As the cast members continued to tease him, Kim Seon Ho took the chance to shut down rumors about him leaving the show.

Kim Seon Ho said, "I actually cried again while reading the comments. There were a lot of comments asking me not to leave the show."
2 Days & 1 NightRavi explained, "Because they were worried you might be too tired from doing both dramas and variety shows," and DINDIN jokingly added, "Are you laying the groundwork to leave this show later?"

To this, Kim Seon Ho said, "I'm going to outlast all these people (the rest of cast members) here. I'm going to hang on until the bitter end and never let this go."
2 Days & 1 Night(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, 'dindinem' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.