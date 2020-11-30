[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Denies Rumors of Him Leaving '2 Days & 1 Night'

Actor Kim Seon Ho clarified rumors about him leaving '2 Days & 1 Night' his following his skyrocketing popularity.On November 29 episode of KBS' variety show '2 Days & 1 Night', the cast members teased Kim Seon Ho about his recent popularity following the massive success of his ongoing drama 'Start-up'.Kim Seon Ho humbly explained, "Its all thanks to our lead actors (Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk). I think their support helped a lot."As the cast members continued to tease him, Kim Seon Ho took the chance to shut down rumors about him leaving the show.Kim Seon Ho said, "I actually cried again while reading the comments. There were a lot of comments asking me not to leave the show."Ravi explained, "Because they were worried you might be too tired from doing both dramas and variety shows," and DINDIN jokingly added, "Are you laying the groundwork to leave this show later?"To this, Kim Seon Ho said, "I'm going to outlast all these people (the rest of cast members) here. I'm going to hang on until the bitter end and never let this go."(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, 'dindinem' Instagram)(SBS Star)