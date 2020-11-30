[SBS Star] SE7EN Shares What His 5-year Relationship with His Girlfriend Lee Da-hae Is like

K-pop artist SE7EN mentioned his 5-year relationship with his girlfriend actress Lee Da-hae.On November 29 episode of MBN's television show 'House of Have Some More' (literal translation), SE7EN made a guest appearance.During the talk, SE7EN was asked if he could talk about him and Lee Da-hae.SE7EN shyly smiled and said, "We're very good. We're almost like friends. It's really fun. Sometimes, I feel like we might even be too childish."The K-pop star continued, "My girlfriend is mature and polite. Even though we're the same age, there are lots to learn from her."He went on, "Not only does she make me realize how much more I still have to learn, but she also makes me feel as if I should do more for her."He added, "I met her when I was going through the most difficult time of my life. That's why she is more special and I feel so grateful for her. She's someone who I can lean on."In the beginning of September 2016, news outlet Dispatch reported that SE7EN and Lee Da-hae were in relationship.Following the report, SE7EN and Lee Da-hae confirmed that they have been dating for seven months.(Credit= MBN House of Have Some More, 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)(SBS Star)