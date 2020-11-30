뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares Why TWICE JIHYO Made She Cry on Her First Day of Training
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares Why TWICE JIHYO Made She Cry on Her First Day of Training

[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares Why TWICE JIHYO Made She Cry on Her First Day of Training

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.30 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares Why TWICE JIHYO Made She Cry on Her First Day of Training
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls revealed that JIHYO of girl group TWICE made her tear up on her first day of training. 

On November 29 episode of KBS' television show 'On Dream School', Hyelim made a guest appearance. 
HyelimIn this episode, Hyelim was seen talking about her trainee life. 

Hyelim said, "I loved singing and dancing ever since I was a little girl. After school, I would always sing and dance in front of a mirror. I dreamed of becoming a K-pop star from then."  

She continued, "When I heard that JYP Entertainment was going to hold an audition in Hong Kong, I was like, 'I have to do this. This is my chance.'" 
HyelimFollowing her acceptance to JYP Entertainment, Hyelim said she flew to Korea and began training at the company.

Hyelim said, "I got to meet a lot of other trainees after I got there. Not only were they better at singing and dancing than I am, but were also more beautiful than I am." 

She went on, "I saw JIHYO next to me, and she was so pretty. I lost some of my confidence then. I cried on the first day." 

She resumed, "Back in Hong Kong, I thought I was the best singer and dancer as well as the prettiest girl. JYP Entertainment was where I got to see the reality." 
HyelimHyelim debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in February 2010 after spending about three years training at JYP Entertainment. 

(Credit= KBS On Dream School, Mnet SIXTEEN)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.