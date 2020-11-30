[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares Why TWICE JIHYO Made She Cry on Her First Day of Training

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls revealed that JIHYO of girl group TWICE made her tear up on her first day of training.On November 29 episode of KBS' television show 'On Dream School', Hyelim made a guest appearance.In this episode, Hyelim was seen talking about her trainee life.Hyelim said, "I loved singing and dancing ever since I was a little girl. After school, I would always sing and dance in front of a mirror. I dreamed of becoming a K-pop star from then."She continued, "When I heard that JYP Entertainment was going to hold an audition in Hong Kong, I was like, 'I have to do this. This is my chance.'"Following her acceptance to JYP Entertainment, Hyelim said she flew to Korea and began training at the company.Hyelim said, "I got to meet a lot of other trainees after I got there. Not only were they better at singing and dancing than I am, but were also more beautiful than I am."She went on, "I saw JIHYO next to me, and she was so pretty. I lost some of my confidence then. I cried on the first day."She resumed, "Back in Hong Kong, I thought I was the best singer and dancer as well as the prettiest girl. JYP Entertainment was where I got to see the reality."Hyelim debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in February 2010 after spending about three years training at JYP Entertainment.(Credit= KBS On Dream School, Mnet SIXTEEN)(SBS Star)