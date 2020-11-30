뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Begs to Leave Her Personal Instagram Account Alone
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Begs to Leave Her Personal Instagram Account Alone

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Begs to Leave Her Personal Instagram Account Alone

Published 2020.11.30
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK asked hackers to leave her second Instagram account alone.

As everyone knows, JENNIE runs two different Instagram accounts―@jennierubyjane and @lesyeuxdenini.
JENNIEThe second account @lesyeuxdenini is a space where the K-pop star communicates with her fans more closely, by sharing photos of her self-taken photos of herself, her fellow members, and of things that she finds charming in her everyday life.

However, JENNIE has not updated her second account in a while since July, and it has been just revealed that the account was hacked by a hacker.
JENNIEOn November 30, JENNIE took to the account's Instagram Story and wrote, "Took almost two months to get this account back. Please leave my personal space alone."

It seems like JENNIE was unable to share new posts on the account as a hacker changed the password.

Meanwhile, JENNIE is currently enjoying her break after wrapping up BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' promotions.
JENNIE(Credit= 'lesyeuxdenini' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
