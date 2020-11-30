뉴스
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Gifts Sweet Potatoes & Rice from His Grandfather's Farm to Friends
뉴스

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.30
K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon gave sweet potatoes and rice from his grandfather's farm to his friends. 

On November 27, Ha Sung Woon took to his Twitter to share some photos.

The first photo was a selfie with the caption, "HANEUL (the name of Ha Sung Woon's fandom), do you like sweet potatoes and rice too?" 
Ha Sung WoonThe next two photos were of Ha Sung Woon in a truck that is loaded with boxes of sweet potatoes and bags of rice. 

Along with these photos, Ha Sung Woon wrote, "Anybody who wants sweet potatoes, come to me!"  Ha Sung WoonLater on, Gaeko of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo posted a photo of him posing with Ha Sung Woon. 

Over this photo, Gaeko wrote, "Sung Woon's gift: sweet potatoes! Thank you so much!" 

It seemed like Ha Sung Woon went around the houses of his friends to give them sweet potatoes and rice. 
Ha Sung WoonIt is widely known that Ha Sung Woon's grandfather has a farm in the countryside. 

Every year, Ha Sung Woon said to give the farm produce to people around him. 

(Credit= 'gooreumseng' Twitter, 'gaekogeem' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
