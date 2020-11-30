뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Shares How She Feels About Giving Birth to Her First Child
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.30
Singer GUMMY shared her feelings about giving birth to her very first child. 

On November 28 episode of KBS' music show 'You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', GUMMY made a guest appearance. 
GUMMYOn this day, the host You Hee-yeol congratulated GUMMY on becoming a mother. 

GUMMY said, "I still can't believe that I've become a mother. It's so hard to believe." 

She continued, "Even when I see my daughter in front of me, I'm like, 'Did I really give birth to her?' Every day feels like a miracle." 

She laughingly went on, "Although I don't feel too ready to sing again, I thought I should warm myself up with this show." 
GUMMYThen, GUMMY mentioned that she sang a lot to her daughter after finding out she was pregnant, until she gave birth. 

She said with a smile, "I used to sing a medley of popular children's songs to her, and I still do." 
GUMMYGUMMY and her husband actor Cho Jung Seok first met through a mutual friend in 2013.

After being together for about two years, they made their relationship public in 2015.

Then in October 2018, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok married each other and their first child was born this August.

(Credit= You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, C-Jes Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
