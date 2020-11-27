[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chung Kyung-ho Shares that It Has Almost Been 3000 Days with Sooyoung

Actor Chung Kyung-ho revealed how many days him and Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation have been in a relationship.On November 19, a video of Chung Kyung-ho was uploaded on YouTube.In this video, Chung Kyung-ho was seen choosing a nice outfit for a date for his longtime friend 'Ko Kyu-pil'.While doing so, Ko Kyu-pil asked Chung Kyung-ho, "By the way, what are you going to do on your upcoming anniversary?"Chung Kyung-ho shyly smiled and answered, "Well, it's been very long since we started dating. It's our 3000-day anniversary soon."He continued, "We have celebrated so many anniversaries together; every 100 days since 100-day anniversary. So, we tend to pay less attention to small ones now."He went on, "We would generally go on a trip together or if we are too busy, then we just go to a fancy restaurant."Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= '모노튜브' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)