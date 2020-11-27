뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares His Experience of Going to EXO's Concert to See D.O.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares His Experience of Going to EXO's Concert to See D.O.

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares His Experience of Going to EXO's Concert to See D.O.

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.27 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares His Experience of Going to EXOs Concert to See D.O.
Actor Kim Seon Ho talked about being surprised by how many fans there were at K-pop boy group EXO's concert. 

Recently, one past interview of Kim Seon Ho began to go around online. 

The interview was from 2018 that took place after Kim Seon Ho wrapped up filming D.O.-led romance drama '100 Days My Prince'. 
Kim Seon HoKim Seon Ho said, "D.O. invited me to EXO's concert not too long ago. It occurred at Gocheok Sky Dome." 

He continued, "Me and the other cast members were to meet up at a coffee shop in prior to the concert. I got to the venue first, so I looked around different coffee shops, but there were no seats anywhere." 

He went on, "There were so many people there. It seemed like all middle school and high school from parts of Korea had come together at Gocheok Sky Dome." 
Kim Seon HoThe actor resumed, "When I was there, I noticed some fans referring D.O. as 'Our Kyung-soo'. I was like, 'Do they know D.O. as well? Are they all friends of him too?'" 

He laughingly added, "After seeing how many fans D.O. had, I felt relieved. I was sure that '100 Days My Prince' was not going to be unsuccessful." 
Kim Seon Ho(Credit= 'junhyeok.lee.393' 'seonho__kim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.