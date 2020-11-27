[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares His Experience of Going to EXO's Concert to See D.O.

Actor Kim Seon Ho talked about being surprised by how many fans there were at K-pop boy group EXO's concert.Recently, one past interview of Kim Seon Ho began to go around online.The interview was from 2018 that took place after Kim Seon Ho wrapped up filming D.O.-led romance drama '100 Days My Prince'.Kim Seon Ho said, "D.O. invited me to EXO's concert not too long ago. It occurred at Gocheok Sky Dome."He continued, "Me and the other cast members were to meet up at a coffee shop in prior to the concert. I got to the venue first, so I looked around different coffee shops, but there were no seats anywhere."He went on, "There were so many people there. It seemed like all middle school and high school from parts of Korea had come together at Gocheok Sky Dome."The actor resumed, "When I was there, I noticed some fans referring D.O. as 'Our Kyung-soo'. I was like, 'Do they know D.O. as well? Are they all friends of him too?'"He laughingly added, "After seeing how many fans D.O. had, I felt relieved. I was sure that '100 Days My Prince' was not going to be unsuccessful."(Credit= 'junhyeok.lee.393' 'seonho__kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)