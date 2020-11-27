[SBS Star] VIDEO: William Hammington Says He Wants to Dye His Hair Blue like BTS RM

It was just revealed that Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's first son William Hammington is a huge fan of K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM.On a video was uploaded on William Hammington's Instagram.The video showed William Hammington talking to Sam Hammington.William Hammington said, "I want to change my hair color to blue like RM."As Sam Hammington asked why, William Hammington shyly smiled.Then, he explained, "Because he looks cool."In the caption, it said, "I'm very much into BTS these days. Out of them though, I'm in so much love with RM. I came to like him after watching BTS' latest music video."It went on like this, "I'm learning the lyrics for 'Dynamite' at the moment. I've also been busy practicing the dance moves."Not too long ago, William Hammington's video of him singing along to 'Dynamite' was shared online.It seemed as if William Hammington has become a member ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).(Credit= 'williamhammington' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)