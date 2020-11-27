뉴스
[SBS Star] Han-byul Shares Why She Left YG Ent. Following Her 3-year Trainee Life
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.27 13:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han-byul Shares Why She Left YG Ent. Following Her 3-year Trainee Life
K-pop trainee Han-byul revealed why she left YG Entertainment after training there for three years. 

On November 26, Han-byul featured in Mnet's television show 'Captain'. 

This was the first time Han-byul making a television appearance since SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star: Season 6' in 2016. 
Han-byulIn prior to her performance, Han-byul said, "About a year after I was on 'K-pop Star: Season 6', I joined YG Entertainment as a trainee. I was 13 years old then." 

She continued, "I recently left YG Entertainment. I trained there for three years."
Han-byulWhen asked why she decided to leave YG Entertainment, Han Byul answered, "I felt like I couldn't make debut." 

She resumed, "I went to the company to train every single day. But then one day, I was like, 'What am I doing here?'" 

She added, "At that time, I felt as if I was nothing; that I was not important." 
Han-byul(Credit= Mnet Captain) 

(SBS Star)   
