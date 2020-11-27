[SBS Star] Han-byul Shares Why She Left YG Ent. Following Her 3-year Trainee Life

K-pop trainee Han-byul revealed why she left YG Entertainment after training there for three years.
On November 26, Han-byul featured in Mnet's television show 'Captain'.
This was the first time Han-byul making a television appearance since SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star: Season 6' in 2016.
In prior to her performance, Han-byul said, "About a year after I was on 'K-pop Star: Season 6', I joined YG Entertainment as a trainee. I was 13 years old then."
She continued, "I recently left YG Entertainment. I trained there for three years."
When asked why she decided to leave YG Entertainment, Han Byul answered, "I felt like I couldn't make debut."
She resumed, "I went to the company to train every single day. But then one day, I was like, 'What am I doing here?'"
She added, "At that time, I felt as if I was nothing; that I was not important."
(Credit= Mnet Captain)
(SBS Star)