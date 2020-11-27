[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Says, "I'm Not the Type of Guy that Girls Like"

Actor Gong Yoo shared that he is not the type of guy that girls like.On November 25 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Gong Yoo's interview was shown.During the interview, Gong Yoo was asked what it is to live as Gong Yoo.Gong Yoo answered, "I don't think anyone in this world is able to confidently say that they are completely satisfied with their lives."He continued, "I lead a very ordinary life. I think many picture me having this amazing life because of the roles I played. But when I look back at my life, there was nothing too special about it."Then, the host Yu Jae Seok asked, "What type of person are you in real life?'Gong Yoo responded, "Well, in a lot of the projects I have done in the past, my characters were very attentive and caring to his people."He resumed, "I'm actually not like that though. I'm not good at saying warm words or showing great care, because it makes me cringe so much."He went on, "I don't think I'm the kind of man that women like. I'm not that brave when it comes to love."He added, "If I had a girlfriend, and she asked me how much I love her, I would look away and hesitantly mumble, 'I love you.'"(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)