뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Says, "I'm Not the Type of Guy that Girls Like"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Says, "I'm Not the Type of Guy that Girls Like"

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Says, "I'm Not the Type of Guy that Girls Like"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.27 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Says, "Im Not the Type of Guy that Girls Like"
Actor Gong Yoo shared that he is not the type of guy that girls like. 

On November 25 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Gong Yoo's interview was shown. 
Gong YooDuring the interview, Gong Yoo was asked what it is to live as Gong Yoo. 

Gong Yoo answered, "I don't think anyone in this world is able to confidently say that they are completely satisfied with their lives." 

He continued, "I lead a very ordinary life. I think many picture me having this amazing life because of the roles I played. But when I look back at my life, there was nothing too special about it." 
Gong YooThen, the host Yu Jae Seok asked, "What type of person are you in real life?' 

Gong Yoo responded, "Well, in a lot of the projects I have done in the past, my characters were very attentive and caring to his people." 

He resumed, "I'm actually not like that though. I'm not good at saying warm words or showing great care, because it makes me cringe so much." 

He went on, "I don't think I'm the kind of man that women like. I'm not that brave when it comes to love." 

He added, "If I had a girlfriend, and she asked me how much I love her, I would look away and hesitantly mumble, 'I love you.'" 
Gong Yoo(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.