[SBS Star] Former U-KISS Eli Announces Divorce

Disbanded K-pop boy group U-KISS' member Eli has parted ways with his model wife Ji Yeon Soo.On November 26, Eli took to his personal Instagram account to deliver the news.In the post, Eli wrote:Hey everyone. 2020 has been a rough year for all of us.I have some news I would like to share with all of you.My wife and I have decided to separate.I am currently in the U.S. and Michael (Eli and Ji Yeon Soo's son) is living with his mom in Korea.Though I am unable to see Michael at the moment, I will go to see him whenever I can and try my hardest to be the father figure that he needs.I don't know what the future has in store, but I pray that Michael and his mom will be happy.We are truly grateful for all of your support over the years, and I apologize that things ended this way.Eli and Ji Yeon Soo registered for marriage in June 2014, and Ji Yeon Soo gave birth to the couple's son in 2015.The two officially held a wedding ceremony in 2017, and shared their married lifestyle on MBN's reality show 'Dongchimi'.(Credit= 'eli_kim91' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)