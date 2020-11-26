뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Takes His Last Military Vacation; Practically Completes His Service
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Takes His Last Military Vacation; Practically Completes His Service

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Takes His Last Military Vacation; Practically Completes His Service

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.26 15:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Takes His Last Military Vacation; Practically Completes His Service
Actor Park Hyung Sik is currently on his final vacation leave from his mandatory military service, prior to his official discharge next year.

According to reports on November 26, Park Hyung Sik will leave his military base for his final vacation leave later today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is said that Park Hyung Sik will not need to go back to his military base after his vacation.
Park Hyung Sik Park Hyung SikActive-duty soldiers do not have to return to their base once they were released for their final vacation leave, in order to prevent the future spread of COVID-19 in the army.

By this, Park Hyung Sik has practically completed his mandatory military service, while his official discharge date is still January 4, 2021.
Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik enlisted in the military as an active-duty back in June 2019, and served as a member of the military's special police force.

(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.