[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Takes His Last Military Vacation; Practically Completes His Service

Actor Park Hyung Sik is currently on his final vacation leave from his mandatory military service, prior to his official discharge next year.According to reports on November 26, Park Hyung Sik will leave his military base for his final vacation leave later today.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is said that Park Hyung Sik will not need to go back to his military base after his vacation.Active-duty soldiers do not have to return to their base once they were released for their final vacation leave, in order to prevent the future spread of COVID-19 in the army.By this, Park Hyung Sik has practically completed his mandatory military service, while his official discharge date is still January 4, 2021.Park Hyung Sik enlisted in the military as an active-duty back in June 2019, and served as a member of the military's special police force.(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)