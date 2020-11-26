뉴스
[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Donates 50,000 Face Masks to His Hometown
Published 2020.11.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Donates 50,000 Face Masks to His Hometown
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! helped out those in need in his hometown Gwangju during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 25, it was reported that U-KNOW Yunho has recently donated 50,000 face masks to Gwangju.

The masks have been given to workers in the city's social welfare facilities and low-income households.
U-KNOW Yunho U-KNOW YunhoIn regard to his donation, U-KNOW Yunho shared, "As COVID-19 cases started to increase again lately, I hope that this can be even a little bit of help to my dear hometown Gwangju."

Born and raised in Gwangju, U-KNOW Yunho debuted as a member of TVXQ! in 2003.
TVXQ!(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.