[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho Donates 50,000 Face Masks to His Hometown

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! helped out those in need in his hometown Gwangju during the COVID-19 pandemic.On November 25, it was reported that U-KNOW Yunho has recently donated 50,000 face masks to Gwangju.The masks have been given to workers in the city's social welfare facilities and low-income households.In regard to his donation, U-KNOW Yunho shared, "As COVID-19 cases started to increase again lately, I hope that this can be even a little bit of help to my dear hometown Gwangju."Born and raised in Gwangju, U-KNOW Yunho debuted as a member of TVXQ! in 2003.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)