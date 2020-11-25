[SBS Star] Namkoong Min Shares How Kind AOA Seol Hyun Is

Actor Namkoong Min shared that Seol Hyun of K-pop girl group AOA is so kind that she makes him want to help her with anything she needed at any time.On November 25, an online press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Awaken' took place.During the press conference, Namkoong Min shared what it was like working with Seol Hyun.Namkoong Min said, "Seol Hyun has an excellent attitude when it comes to acting and shooting. She left a good impression on me."He continued, "She takes good care of everyone on set. I could tell that she had a warm heart."He added, "As she was not only kind, but also very passionate, I wanted to help her with anything that she needed, including acting advice."In response to this remark, Seol Hyun shyly laughed and expressed her gratitude, "Thank you."Then, she commented, "Min takes such great care of people around him as well. He taught me a lot of things during shooting. He was a huge help."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Awaken' is scheduled to go on air on November 30.(Credit= tvN Awaken)(SBS Star)