[SBS Star] TWICE DAHYUN Does Not Ever Wear Any Foundation?

It was just revealed that K-pop girl group TWICE's member DAHYUN does not put on any foundation.Recently, DAHYUN's makeup artist shared an interesting fact about DAHYUN with an interview with fashion magazine ELLE.During the interview, the makeup artist mentioned how great DAHYUN's skin is.The makeup artist said, "DAHYUN has such an incredible skin that I don't ever have to apply any foundation on her face.She continued, "I usually just apply sunscreen on her face, then put on all other makeup including eye makeup."She went on, "Not only does she have a beautiful skin color, but her skin is also so flawless."Previously, DAHYUN revealed that a secret to her fine skin was putting on different types of aloe products on her face.However, many think that DAHYUN was born with good skin.Regarding her skin, many fans say things such as, "I'm super jealous of her skin!", "I honestly wish my skin was like hers.", "She is lucky to have born with skin like that!" and so on.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)