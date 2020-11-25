[SBS Star] Is Suzy in Preparation for Her Singer Comeback?

Newly shared photos of singer/actress Suzy hyped up anticipation towards her potential comeback as a singer.On November 24, ballad singer Jo Hyun Ah of URBAN ZAKAPA took to her personal Instagram to share a series of photos of her celebrity best friend, Suzy.In the photos, Suzy is seen wearing a comfortable hoodie with her bare face while holding an electric guitar in front of a microphone.Suzy's pure beauty was truly reflected in the photos, as she looks laid-back and comfortable in a much more relaxed atmosphere.Along with the photos, Jo Hyun Ah wrote, "Working on something. Our Suzy's so pretty."As she mentioned that the two were "working on something", many fans flooded Jo Hyun Ah's Instagram post with comments wishing for Suzy's singer comeback.Some comments include, "Are they releasing a song together? I can't wait.", "I love actress Bae Suzy, but I miss singer Suzy a lot.", "Can't wait to see what they have in store! So excited.", and more.Meanwhile, Suzy recently wrapped up filming of her ongoing tvN drama 'Start-up'.(Credit= 'skuukzky' 'tenomahj' Instagram)(SBS Star)