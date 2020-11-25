뉴스
[SBS Star] All TXT Members Undergo COVID-19 Test; Big Hit Ent. Explains
Published 2020.11.25 15:55 View Count
All five members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) have undergone COVID-19 tests.

On November 25, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that TXT members have undergone individual COVID-19 tests, and are currently awaiting their results.
TXTEarlier today, EBS stated that a staff member from the set of the live children's program 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' was identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.

As a result, all staff members of 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' including the program's hosts have been identified as individuals who have come in close contact with a potential secondary carrier, undergoing COVID-19 tests and their 14-day quarantine.
EBSThe members of TXT, who appeared on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' on November 19 as guests, have also decided to receive COVID-19 tests.

According to the agency, the members did not receive an official recommendation to take COVID-19 test from the health authority, but decided to undergo the testing voluntarily.
TXT(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, EBS)

(SBS Star)
