[SBS Star] One Director Shares What Cha Eun-woo Is Like on Set
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.25 14:22 View Count
One director shared what it is like to work with Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO. 

On November 25, the director of an upcoming drama 'True Beauty' Kim Sang-hyup's press interview was released. 
Cha Eun-wooDuring the interview, Kim Sang-hyup talked about working with the lead Cha Eun-woo. 

Kim Sang-hyup said, "Before I worked with Eun-woo, I thought he was just a very soft person who has these charms that make people feel happy." 

He continued, "After I began to team up with him though, I realized that there was quite a lot of masculinity in him." 

He went on, "When Eun-woo acts, his eyes shows innocence and sadness. We're trying to coat his character with the characteristics of 'Soo-ho' himself on top of the qualities that Eun-woo has in real life." 
Cha Eun-woo'True Beauty' is based on a popular webtoon that is about a girl named 'Lim Joo-kyung', who does not ever want anyone to see her without any makeup on. 

In 'True Beauty', Cha Eun-woo plays the role of 'Lee Soo-ho', a high school friend of 'Lim Joo-kyung'. 
Cha Eun-wooMeanwhile, the first episode of 'True Beauty' is scheduled to be broadcast on December 9. 

(Credit= tvN True Beauty) 

(SBS Star)   
