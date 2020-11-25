[SBS Star] One Director Shares What Cha Eun-woo Is Like on Set

One director shared what it is like to work with Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO.On November 25, the director of an upcoming drama 'True Beauty' Kim Sang-hyup's press interview was released.During the interview, Kim Sang-hyup talked about working with the lead Cha Eun-woo.Kim Sang-hyup said, "Before I worked with Eun-woo, I thought he was just a very soft person who has these charms that make people feel happy."He continued, "After I began to team up with him though, I realized that there was quite a lot of masculinity in him."He went on, "When Eun-woo acts, his eyes shows innocence and sadness. We're trying to coat his character with the characteristics of 'Soo-ho' himself on top of the qualities that Eun-woo has in real life."'True Beauty' is based on a popular webtoon that is about a girl named 'Lim Joo-kyung', who does not ever want anyone to see her without any makeup on.In 'True Beauty', Cha Eun-woo plays the role of 'Lee Soo-ho', a high school friend of 'Lim Joo-kyung'.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'True Beauty' is scheduled to be broadcast on December 9.(Credit= tvN True Beauty)(SBS Star)