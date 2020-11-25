[SBS Star] BTS Gets Nominated for the GRAMMYs; Members Cheer for Their Great Achievement

K-pop boy group BTS became the first K-pop act to be nominated for the GRAMMY Awards.On November 25, it was officially announced that BTS was nominated for the '63rd GRAMMY Awards' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.BTS was nominated for the group's latest single 'Dynamite' which was released back in August.'Dynamite' was nominated alongside 'UN DIA (ONE DAY)' by J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, 'Intentions' by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo, 'Rain On Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and 'exile' by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver.This was the very first time for any K-pop act to be nominated for the GRAMMYs, which is one of the most significant music award ceremonies in the world.Following the announcement, BTS shared a video of the members watching the GRAMMY nominations live.In this video, V expressed shock in his seat on the couch, while the JUNGKOOK, RM and JIMIN jump to their feet with excitement as they hear 'Dynamite' was nominated.They also took to their Twitter to continue sharing their joy as well as thank ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).They wrote, "Thank you for nominating us. It's such a great honor. We also would like to thank everyone for listening to our song and relating to it."They went on, "We wouldn't have been able to come this far if it wasn't for you, ARMY. We did it, ARMY! Thank you and we love you!"Meanwhile, the '63rd GRAMMY Awards' is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2021 (local time).(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'RecordingAcad' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'grammy' Official Website)(SBS Star)