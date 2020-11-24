[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted Wearing Pants that He Accidentally Ripped Last Year

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN was seen wearing one-and-only patched pants.Last year at BTS' fan meeting in Japan, JIMIN happened to have his right knee skinned.At that time, his knee bled and the black pants he was wearing got ripped in a small circle on the knee.Then in the beginning of the year, JIMIN surprisingly appeared in a television commercial with these pants on.It seemed like JIMIN had decided to continue wearing the pants by patching the hole on the knee with a black cloth.On November 23, a photo of JIMIN was uploaded on BTS' official fan community WeVerse.In this photo, JIMIN was once again spotted wearing the same patched black pants.After seeing JIMIN fixing the pants and continuously wearing them, fans came to the conclusion that those pants are one of his favorite kind.This cute fact of JIMIN is making a lot of fans around the world smile in pure happiness.(Credit= 'BTS' WeVerse, Big Hit Entertainment, 'lookatmin1013' Twitter)(SBS Star)