뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Soo-man Says He Is Willing to Take J.Y. Park in If He Auditions for SM Ent. Again
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Soo-man Says He Is Willing to Take J.Y. Park in If He Auditions for SM Ent. Again

[SBS Star] Lee Soo-man Says He Is Willing to Take J.Y. Park in If He Auditions for SM Ent. Again

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.24 17:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Soo-man Says He Is Willing to Take J.Y. Park in If He Auditions for SM Ent. Again
SM Entertainment head producer Lee Soo-man revealed that he is more than willing to have JYP Entertainment head producer J.Y. Park as a trainee at SM Entertainment. 

On November 23, a preview for K-pop artist BoA's new reality show 'Nobody Talks to BoA' was unveiled online. 

In this preview, BoA and MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was seen talking to Lee Soo-man about different performances. 
Nobody Talks to BoADuring the talk, BoA mentioned J.Y. Park's funky dance moves to his latest track 'When we disco'. 

As he heard J.Y. Park's name , Lee Soo-man commented, "Speaking of J.Y. Park, I would say that J.Y. Park and I have similar producing skills."

He continued, "But there is one thing that he is better at than I am, and that is his dancing skills." 
Nobody Talks to BoAThen, Lee Soo-man mentioned J.Y. Park's past audition at SM Entertainment. 

Lee Soo-man said, "J.Y. Park kept saying that I didn't give him a pass at the audition on television, but that's not true at all. It was him who didn't come." 

He laughingly added, "Anyway, I'm willing to accept him as our trainee if he still wants to join us as a trainee."
Nobody Talks to BoAPreviously, J.Y. Park shared that he auditioned for SM Entertainment in the past. 

J.Y. Park said, "I wrote a song titled, 'Don't Leave Me' for the audition. After I sang the song at the audition, Lee Soo-man asked me, 'Forget about the audition. How about you sell the song to us?'" 

He continued, "I was so sad to hear that. It was possibly the saddest day of my life." 

(Credit= 'boakwon' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.