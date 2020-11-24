[SBS Star] Lee Soo-man Says He Is Willing to Take J.Y. Park in If He Auditions for SM Ent. Again

SM Entertainment head producer Lee Soo-man revealed that he is more than willing to have JYP Entertainment head producer J.Y. Park as a trainee at SM Entertainment.On November 23, a preview for K-pop artist BoA's new reality show 'Nobody Talks to BoA' was unveiled online.In this preview, BoA and MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was seen talking to Lee Soo-man about different performances.During the talk, BoA mentioned J.Y. Park's funky dance moves to his latest track 'When we disco'.As he heard J.Y. Park's name , Lee Soo-man commented, "Speaking of J.Y. Park, I would say that J.Y. Park and I have similar producing skills."He continued, "But there is one thing that he is better at than I am, and that is his dancing skills."Then, Lee Soo-man mentioned J.Y. Park's past audition at SM Entertainment.Lee Soo-man said, "J.Y. Park kept saying that I didn't give him a pass at the audition on television, but that's not true at all. It was him who didn't come."He laughingly added, "Anyway, I'm willing to accept him as our trainee if he still wants to join us as a trainee."Previously, J.Y. Park shared that he auditioned for SM Entertainment in the past.J.Y. Park said, "I wrote a song titled, 'Don't Leave Me' for the audition. After I sang the song at the audition, Lee Soo-man asked me, 'Forget about the audition. How about you sell the song to us?'"He continued, "I was so sad to hear that. It was possibly the saddest day of my life."(Credit= 'boakwon' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)