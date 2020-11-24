[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals How He Got Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the story behind him joining Big Hit Entertainment and eventually made debut as the member of BTS.During a recent interview with fashion magazine Esquire, JIN talked about how he got scouted by a casting manager of Big Hit Entertainment.JIN said, "I was just on my way to school, and a person suddenly came up to me."The person, who was a casting manager of Big Hit Entertainment, ended up suggesting JIN to have a meeting with the company.JIN explained, "He approached me, saying, 'Wow, this is my first time seeing anyone that looked like you.' He suggested having a meeting with me."As we all know, JIN holds a nickname of 'Worldwide Handsome', thanks to his breathtakingly good looks.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)