뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals How He Got Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals How He Got Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals How He Got Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.24 16:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals How He Got Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the story behind him joining Big Hit Entertainment and eventually made debut as the member of BTS.

During a recent interview with fashion magazine Esquire, JIN talked about how he got scouted by a casting manager of Big Hit Entertainment.
JINJIN said, "I was just on my way to school, and a person suddenly came up to me."

The person, who was a casting manager of Big Hit Entertainment, ended up suggesting JIN to have a meeting with the company.
JINJIN explained, "He approached me, saying, 'Wow, this is my first time seeing anyone that looked like you.' He suggested having a meeting with me."

As we all know, JIN holds a nickname of 'Worldwide Handsome', thanks to his breathtakingly good looks.
JIN(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.