[SBS Star] The Beatles Legend Sir Paul McCartney Mentions BTS on a Podcast
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.24 16:12 Updated 2020.11.24 16:25 View Count
English rock band The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney talked about K-pop boy group BTS on a podcast. 

On November 23 episode of Apple podcast 'SmartLess', Sir Paul McCartney made a guest appearance. 
Sir Paul McCartneyDuring the podcast, Sir Paul McCartney was asked, "Is there a boy band or group that because of their true artistry?"

Sir Paul McCartney answered, "I mean, you know, it's not for the music like it is for fans." 

He continued, "For me it's seeing some young kids go through what we went through."

He went on, "BTS, Korean guys. Yeah, I like watching them, see what's going on. I think they're good, you know."

Lastly, he laughingly added, "I couldn't sing one of their songs, but I like them." 
 
This part of the podcast quickly went around online, reaching thousands of fans around the world. 

After listening to it, fans left comments such as, "Wow! Thank you for saying that about BTS!", "This is amazing!", "Can't believe he said BTS is walking on the same path as them. Thank you, thank you!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'PaulMcCartney' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
