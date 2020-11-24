[SBS Star] The Beatles Legend Sir Paul McCartney Mentions BTS on a Podcast

"I've seen some young kids go through what we went through. BTS..yeah, i like watching them..i think they're good, y'know!"



English rock band The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney talked about K-pop boy group BTS on a podcast.On November 23 episode of Apple podcast 'SmartLess', Sir Paul McCartney made a guest appearance.During the podcast, Sir Paul McCartney was asked, "Is there a boy band or group that because of their true artistry?"Sir Paul McCartney answered, "I mean, you know, it's not for the music like it is for fans."He continued, "For me it's seeing some young kids go through what we went through."He went on, "BTS, Korean guys. Yeah, I like watching them, see what's going on. I think they're good, you know."Lastly, he laughingly added, "I couldn't sing one of their songs, but I like them."This part of the podcast quickly went around online, reaching thousands of fans around the world.After listening to it, fans left comments such as, "Wow! Thank you for saying that about BTS!", "This is amazing!", "Can't believe he said BTS is walking on the same path as them. Thank you, thank you!" and so on.(Credit= 'PaulMcCartney' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)