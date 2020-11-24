뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Apologizes After Captured Smoking & Spitting in Public
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Apologizes After Captured Smoking & Spitting in Public

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Apologizes After Captured Smoking & Spitting in Public

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.24 15:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Apologizes After Captured Smoking & Spitting in Public
Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One has delivered his words of apology after he was spotted smoking and spitting on the street.

On November 24, photos and videos of Lai Kuanlin smoking and spitting in the public area have been circulating online.
Lai KuanlinFollowing the controversy, Lai Kuanlin took to his official Weibo account to apologize.

Lai Kuanlin wrote, "I am sorry. As a public figure, I have shown something that I should not have done."

He added, "I will take all the criticism as a reminder for me. I will not do the same thing again in the future."
Lai KuanlinAlthough Lai Kuanlin is in his legal age to smoke, a lot of K-pop fans have been criticizing his actions especially as the COVID-19 concerns are still going strong worldwide.

Lai Kuanlin debuted as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and has been focusing on his solo career in the greater China area following the project group's official disbandment.

(Credit= Weibo, 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.