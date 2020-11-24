[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Apologizes After Captured Smoking & Spitting in Public

Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One has delivered his words of apology after he was spotted smoking and spitting on the street.On November 24, photos and videos of Lai Kuanlin smoking and spitting in the public area have been circulating online.Following the controversy, Lai Kuanlin took to his official Weibo account to apologize.Lai Kuanlin wrote, "I am sorry. As a public figure, I have shown something that I should not have done."He added, "I will take all the criticism as a reminder for me. I will not do the same thing again in the future."Although Lai Kuanlin is in his legal age to smoke, a lot of K-pop fans have been criticizing his actions especially as the COVID-19 concerns are still going strong worldwide.Lai Kuanlin debuted as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and has been focusing on his solo career in the greater China area following the project group's official disbandment.(Credit= Weibo, 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram)(SBS Star)