[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Chooses Which of His Character He Loves the Most
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Chooses Which of His Character He Loves the Most

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.24 14:23
Actor Gong Yoo shared which character he loves the most out of the characters that he has played so far. 

On November 19, SBS' YouTube channel MMTG shared a new video. 

The video showed interviewer/producer Jaejae having an interview with Gong Yoo. 
Gong YooDuring the interview, Jaejae commented, "You've played a great number of characters from 'Kang In-ho' in 'Silenced' to 'Seok-woo' in 'Train to Busan' until now." 

She continued, "Can we go through your characters together to find out which is your favorite one out of them?" 

While looking through the characters with Jaejae, he was asked if he could choose between 'Ki-joon' in 'Finding Mr. Destiny' and 'Choi Han-gyeol' in 'Coffee Prince'. 

Gong Yoo responded, "'Ki-joon' has his own charms, but they aren't enough of it to beat 'Choi Han-gyeol'." 
Gong YooThen, Jaejae asked, "Can you choose between 'Dae-heon' in 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' and 'Kim Shin' in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'?" 

Without hesitation, Gong Yoo chose 'Kim Shin', stating that 'Kim Shin' was a way too strong candidate. 

After that, Gong Yoo was asked to choose between 'Choi Han-gyeol' and 'Kim Shin' as his final choice. 

Gong Yoo laughed and commented, "Oh no. I don't think I can choose one this time. Can we just call it even?" 
Gong YooGong Yoo thought for a while, then chose 'Kim Shin'. 

He explained his choice, "I feel like 'Kim Shin' is a mature version of 'Choi Han-gyul'. 'Kim Shin' had a lot of pain in his heart." 

He continued, "'Kim Shin' had the most difficult life compared to all other characters of mine. I think he moved my heart the most." 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince, tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God)

(SBS Star)   
