[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Jung Hae In's Drama Halts Filming Due to COVID-19 Concerns
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Jung Hae In's Drama Halts Filming Due to COVID-19 Concerns

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Jung Hae In's Drama Halts Filming Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Published 2020.11.24 13:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Jung Hae Ins Drama Halts Filming Due to COVID-19 Concerns
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member JISOO and actor Jung Hae In's upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' has halted filming due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to reports on November 24, a supporting actor of 'Snowdrop' was classified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The case is connected to another supporting actor of another drama who was recently tested positive for the virus.
Jung Hae In, JISOOAs a result, all filming was reportedly suspended since November 23, and all cast and staff members who came into contact with the supporting actors are currently waiting for their test results.

The production team of 'Snowdrop' also stated, "We have temporarily suspended filming to prevent the future spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of our team members. We are currently waiting for the test results."
Jung Hae In, JISOO'Snowdrop' is a drama that tells the story of a male college student who ends up hiding in a women's dormitory and the love story that surrounds the encounter.

Confirmed cast members include JISOO, Jung Hae In, actors Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin.

(Credit= 'holyhaein' 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.