[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Chooses His Comeback Project Following Alternative Military Service

Actor Lee Jong Suk decided on a project that he will make his long-awaited comeback with.On November 24, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Lee Jong Suk has confirmed to join an upcoming movie 'The Witch: Part 2'.Lee Jong Suk was initially going to appear in 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion', but he was unable to do so due to his national mandatory duty.In 'The Witch: Part 2', Lee Jong Suk will not be leading the movie, but will make a special appearance.Directed by director Park Hoon-jung, 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' (2018) is a mystery movie that drew over 3 million audience.'The Witch: Part 2' is a sequel to 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion', and will also be directed by Park Hoon-jung.After the report was released, Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN PROJECT gave their official response.The agency said, "It is true that Lee Jong Suk will make a special appearance in 'The Witch: Part 2'."They continued, "Once he completes his national mandatory duty, he will return with a project as the lead soon."Currently, Lee Jong Suk is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker.He is expected to complete his service on December 31.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)