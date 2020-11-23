[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares that BTS JIN Bought Pizza for TXT Recently

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed that JIN of another K-pop boy group BTS bought him and his fellow members pizza recently.On November 19 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', TXT joined the talk.During the show, one listener sent in a question that said, "Is there any kind of food that you would like to have with BTS?"SOOBIN answered, "Not too long ago, JIN bought us some pizza. But he couldn't sit down to eat together."He went on, "He wanted to have it with us, but a schedule suddenly got added on and had to rush for it."He continued, "If there is next time, I would like to have fried chicken with JIN and the members of BTS then."TXT and BTS are under the same label Big Hit Entertainment.(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)