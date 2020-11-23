뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Asks If He Could Have Gong Yoo's Photos Hanging on the Wall of a Studio
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Asks If He Could Have Gong Yoo's Photos Hanging on the Wall of a Studio

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Asks If He Could Have Gong Yoo's Photos Hanging on the Wall of a Studio

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.23 17:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Asks If He Could Have Gong Yoos Photos Hanging on the Wall of a Studio
Actor Park Bo Gum showed how much he loves actor Gong Yoo.

Back in the Summer, Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo took part in an interview and photo shoot for movie magazine CINE21.
Park Bo GumFollowing an interview with Park Bo Gum, CINE21 interviewer shared a backstory of the interview online.

She said, "At the end of everything, Bo Gum came up to me and quietely asked me this question in the most polite way."

She continued, "He pointed at the wall with photos of celebrities from photo shoots in the past and said, 'Is it possible to have the photos of Gong Yoo up there separately printed?'"

She went on, "I rushed to my manager, and asked him if that was possible. He told me, 'We have all the photos on our computer. He can take the photos.'"
CINE21 photo studioShe resumed, "So, I went back to the wall and took Gong Yoo's photos off it. When I handed the photos to Bo Gum, he showed the brightest smile and excitedly commented, 'I'm going to get Gong Yoo's autograph on these!'"

Then the interviewer wrapped up the story by saying, "I've seen a lot of celebrities who asked if they could take their own photos home, but I've never seen anyone asking if they could take someone else's. I'm glad I could be a help to him."
Park Bo GumUntil recently, Park Bo Gum filmed a movie 'Seobok' with Gong Yoo.

(Credit= CINE21, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.