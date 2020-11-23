[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Asks If He Could Have Gong Yoo's Photos Hanging on the Wall of a Studio

Actor Park Bo Gum showed how much he loves actor Gong Yoo.Back in the Summer, Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo took part in an interview and photo shoot for movie magazine CINE21.Following an interview with Park Bo Gum, CINE21 interviewer shared a backstory of the interview online.She said, "At the end of everything, Bo Gum came up to me and quietely asked me this question in the most polite way."She continued, "He pointed at the wall with photos of celebrities from photo shoots in the past and said, 'Is it possible to have the photos of Gong Yoo up there separately printed?'"She went on, "I rushed to my manager, and asked him if that was possible. He told me, 'We have all the photos on our computer. He can take the photos.'"She resumed, "So, I went back to the wall and took Gong Yoo's photos off it. When I handed the photos to Bo Gum, he showed the brightest smile and excitedly commented, 'I'm going to get Gong Yoo's autograph on these!'"Then the interviewer wrapped up the story by saying, "I've seen a lot of celebrities who asked if they could take their own photos home, but I've never seen anyone asking if they could take someone else's. I'm glad I could be a help to him."Until recently, Park Bo Gum filmed a movie 'Seobok' with Gong Yoo.(Credit= CINE21, Online Community)(SBS Star)