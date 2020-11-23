뉴스
[SBS Star] Former EXO Tao Says He Wants to Marry IU?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.23 16:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former EXO Tao Says He Wants to Marry IU?
Tao, formerly of K-pop boy group EXO, shared that he is in love with K-pop artist IU.

On November 21, Tao went live on Weibo.
TaoDuring the live broadcast, Tao unexpectedly confessed his love for one woman.

Tao said, "I'm very much in love with this woman. If she tells me she loves me back, I would marry her right now."

He continued, "She's a K-pop artist, and if this becomes an issue, I would like her to know how I feel about her."
TaoAfter watching this broadcast, a lot of fans wondered who the K-pop artist he was talking about.

Later on, Tao shared a photo of IU on his Weibo and deleted it right away, hinting that the woman he was referring to was IU.

Not only that, but IU was the only person on the list of his Instagram followers who was not his label mate.

It seemed as though Tao made it obvious that he was talking about IU during the live broadcast.
Tao(Credit= 'hztttao' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'Tao' Weibo)

(SBS Star)  
