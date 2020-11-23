뉴스
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Wows K-pop Fans with Her Ending Shot on SBS 'Inkigayo'
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Wows K-pop Fans with Her Ending Shot on SBS 'Inkigayo'

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Wows K-pop Fans with Her Ending Shot on SBS 'Inkigayo'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.23 14:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Wows K-pop Fans with Her Ending Shot on SBS Inkigayo
Rookie girl group aespa's leader KARINA caught the eyes of K-pop fans all across the globe with her breathtakingly beautiful ending shot on SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On November 22, aespa presented the group's successful debut stage on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.
aespaShortly after the debut stage was aired, the ending shots of aespa members created an online buzz on various K-pop communities.
aespaAmong all, the group's leader KARINA's gorgeous individual ending shot caught the attention of many.

Some comments include:

"Whoa, who is the girl with straight black hair? She's so gorgeous."

"She literally looks like a pretty A.I."

"I think KARINA is not a traditional beauty, but has her own unique charms. I love her."

"Her dancing, singing, and this strong visual! She's amazing."

"No wonder why SM Entertainment let KARINA as the center of aespa. She's born to be the next superstar."
aespaYou can watch aespa's debut stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' below.
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
