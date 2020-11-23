뉴스
[SBS Star] Sunny Feels Pressured About Being the Only Girls' Generation Member Without Solo Albums?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.23
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation honestly talked about her concern. 

On November 21 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', Sunny was seen talking to her good friend K-pop artist BoA. 
SunnyDuring the talk, BoA asked Sunny, "Are you going to sing like others?" 

Sunny answered, "Well, it's definitely one of the things that I have in mind. But the thing is..." 

She continued, "I've lost confidence with myself. I've heard my vocal coach sigh after hearing me sing many times. That's when I started to feel like I had a dull singing voice." 

BoA commented, "No, I don't think that. I find your singing voice unique and beautiful." 
SunnyThen, Sunny said, "I'm the only member of Girls' Generation who doesn't have a solo album." 

She continued, "It feels like the time when you still have a bunch of homework to do, but school term is beginning soon." 

She added, "Releasing my solo album feels like my homework that someone is chasing me after for. Well, I'll talk to the staff at my agency about it in the near future."
Sunny(Credit= tvN On & Off)

(SBS Star)   
