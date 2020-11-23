뉴스
[SBS Star] KAI Shares His Niece & Nephew's Hilarious Response to Him Being EXO
[SBS Star] KAI Shares His Niece & Nephew's Hilarious Response to Him Being EXO

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.23
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared what his niece and nephew's response is to him being a member of EXO.

On November 20 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', KAI made a guest appearance.
KAIIn this episode, KAI was spotted spending time with his niece and nephew.

KAI introduced them as children of his oldest sister Ra-hee and Rae-on.

He said, "I live very close to these guys. They live in the apartment right next to mine. I moved here, because I wanted to be close to my family."
KAIThe host Park Na-rae asked KAI, "Do Ra-hee and Rae-on know you are KAI of EXO?"

KAI answered, "Yes, they do. They know that I'm KAI of EXO, but they're like, 'So what?' They don't really care."
KAIThen, KAI was seen playing his niece and nephew his performance video.

As they watched the video, they both commented, "You don't look cool at all. We don't want to watch this anymore. Once is enough."

To this, KAI burst into laughter and awkwardly smiled.
KAI(Credit= MBC I Live Alone)

(SBS Star)  
