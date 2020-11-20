[SBS Star] V Shares He Experienced Burnout When BTS Was Busy Going Around the World

K-pop boy group BTS' member V revealed that he experienced burnout when the group was super busy.On November 20, a press conference for BTS' new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' took place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul.During the press conference, one reporter asked the members of BTS if they have ever experienced burnout while busily traveling around the globe for their schedule.V grabbed his microphone and said, "Yes, I have. Not only once, but a lot, actually."He continued, "In the past, it used to hit me really hard. So, I had a tough time fighting it."The K-pop star went on, "Nowadays though, I concentrate on making songs when I experience burnout. That way, I can feel a sense of satisfaction."He added, "I'm not as good at making songs as the other guys, but I try to put my feelings to the songs that I make."After making debut in 2013, BTS has gradually stepped up to become one of the most talked-about groups in the world.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)