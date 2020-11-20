뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: All EXO D.O. Has in His Head Is to Complete His Military Service?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.20
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. shared his hope to discharge from the military as soon as he can. 

On November 19, the Military Manpower Administration shared a new video on YouTube. 
EXOThe video was of D.O. having an interview in his military uniform.

D.O. said, "I wake up at 5:20 every day, and is currently busy making food for the soldiers at his military base as a cook." 

He continued, "There is no particular food that I'm confident in making it though." 
EXOWhen asked what kind of thought occupies him the most nowadays, he laughingly responded, "The thought of discharging from the military?" 

Right after that, D.O. was asked, "Is there anything that makes your heart beat fast in excitement these days?" 

Without hesitation, D.O. smiled and answered, "It's the thought of discharging from the military." 
 

Meanwhile, D.O. is expected to complete his mandatory military service in January 2021. 

(Credit= '대한민국 병무청' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
